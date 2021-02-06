PADUCAH-- An educational tradition is still happening despite the pandemic.
"I Heart Presidents Day" turned into " I Heart Presidents Day at Home" because of COVID-19.
Paducah Parks and Recreation and Daughters of the American Revolution- Paducah chapter stood outside for an hour on Saturday.
They gave boxes to families, with fun activities. It teaches children about the past leaders of the free world while having fun.
It usually happens inside the Robert Civic Center, but this year, it was done in the parking lot, using a drive-thru.
Staff wore Colonial and Victorian attire while passing out boxes, filled with presidential themed items and activities.
Recreation and Parks Superintendent Taylor Morsching said the day provides an opportunity for children to learn about history.
"Presidents in our country's history are some of the brightest and smartest people, and we kind of, want kids to learn about them, and know that throughout the history of that country," said Morsching.
"We've overcome a lot of difficulties, and the presidents that love the country were the leaders that helped us through that tough time, and hopefully the kids can aspire to be leaders as well, and possibly the president of the united states someday."
They made 50 boxes to hand out.
Morsching said they also have "How-to-videos" on their Facebook page and a message from the first United States President George Washington.
You can find those videos on their Facebook page "I Heart Presidents Day at Home" and their YouTube Channel "Paducah Parks and Recreation."