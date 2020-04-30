MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Racial unity.
That's the message McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer wants to portray on this water tower off I-24 near Confederate Park in Reidland.
The Confederate flag means a lot to Randy Beeler, who is a senior member of The Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Beeler says he's OK with this racial unity symbol on the water tower, but he's not OK with writings or images on an American flag.
"If they want to put a flag up, that's fine, and if they want to put symbols up on it, that's up to them, Beeler says. "But I can tell them right now, the majority of the veterans and the people that know anything about flag etiquette, they won't like it."
Beeler says the group will donate $500 toward the project.
NAACP Vice President Corbin Snard says the symbol is a step in the right direction.
"It's definitely a good start," Snardon says. "And I think it's a good show that county leaders are committed to showing that we are a community that accepts all races. And we are a community that is looking for a progressive future."
Judge Executive Craig Clymer says these symbols are meant to directly address any negative connotations with the Confederate flag.
"They look over and see the race positive, the race unity symbol that we're going to put up," Clymer says. "I think they'll see that this community is unified as to race and other aspects as well."
This is the other design option for the project:
He hopes the message of unity in this community will be clear on this water tower.
Clymer says the project will cost about $25,000 and funded through community donations.
Local 6 reached out to Paducah mayoral candidates Richard Abraham and Brandi Harless, but they did not make themselves available for an on-camera interview.
Local 6 took Sky 6 to the water tower and to Confederate Park. Check out the Sky 6 videos below: