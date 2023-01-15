CARBONDALE, IL - Gun violence continues to be an issue nationwide but it's also a local problem that's hitting cities like Carbondale, Illinois.
"Missed every vital organ. Bullet was lodged between my heart and my lungs and by the grace of God I'm still here."
Van Ikner is talking about the time in 2010 when he was shot 12 times.
Ikner says the man who shot him was trying to steal deposit bags from his car.
Today, Ikner works as a gun violence interrupter for a violence prevention organization called Carbondale United.
He says it's his job to invest in people.
"We have relationships through church, through boys and girls club, through social, through professional settings, and these relationships all add up," said Ikner.
And that's also the goal for city council members like Thomas Grant, who says making Carbondale safer is one of their main goals.
"I think we all want it to be a safe and inviting and welcoming community where you don't have to worry about walking your kids or your elderly parents or whoever it might be," said Grant.
The city is setting up cameras downtown, installing license plate reader cameras, and getting body cameras for police.
If you're in Carbondale, Grant says you can take steps to help combat the gun violence in the area.
"You know I think one person said you can't sit on the side line and expect this to go away you have to become involved, "said Grant.
Ikner is one of those people - involved and ready to interrupt gun violence.
"Talking about product of environment and pattern of behavior and then trying to impact those areas in our kids lives," said Ikner.
Ikner hopes sharing his personal story surviving gun violence can lead to positive change in the community.
Carbondale United also hosts other community events.
The organization is having a diversity, equity and inclusion job fair on Wednesday, February 22nd at the Carbondale Civic Center.
