Engineers at Four Rivers Nuclear Partnership (FRNP), who were contracted by the Department of Energy (DOE) to dismantle switchyards at its Paducah site, recently faced a supply-chain problem when manufacturers of electronic personal dosimeter (EPD) earpieces stopped making them.
The EPD's are used by workers at the site to ensure they are able to hear safety alarms in high-noise areas. EPD's can detect harmful substances in real-time and sound the alarm when workers' safety might be at risk.
To solve the supply issue, FRNP engineers reached out to Warehouse Guitar Speakers (WGS), a local business that manufactures guitar speakers.
FRNP commissioned the company to provide new EPD's. Although WGS doesn't typically make this product, they had the capabilities and have responded successfully.
“This was an opportunity for our team to utilize an existing relationship with a local business to provide equipment for our employees to ensure they are safe,” FRNP Program Manager Myrna Redfield said. “When we can work with small businesses, especially those so close to home, it’s a win-win for everyone.”