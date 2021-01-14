PADUCAH— FBI records show background checks for gun sales hit a record high in 2020. Local gun stores say some ammunition and even some guns are completely out of stock. On websites of stores who sell guns and ammunition, like Rural King, you can see a backlog of guns and ammunition.
Since the National Instant Criminal Background Check System launched in 1998, background checks for gun sales have continued to increase. In 2020, multiple records were broken for federal background checks in a single month. In 2019, 28.3 million people went through background checks, compared with 39.6 million in 2020.
Paducah Shooters Supply and Guns of America in Paducah each confirmed their inventory for some gun and ammunition are down. Ammunition is seeing the largest inventory decline. Guns of America said demand has been greater than supply for some months now.
Gun sales spiked after President Barack Obama's 2008 and 2012 election wins. In contrast, President Donald Trump's 2016 win was followed by a decline in gun purchases. Gun sale-related FBI background checks declined a record 8% in 2017.