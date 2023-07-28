MURRAY, KY — A local sheriff's deputy normally puts his life on the line every day to protect yours, but he's had to step out of the line of duty to fight his own battle with cancer.
Calloway County Sheriff's Deputy Jon Michael Hill is and has been fight cancer for two years. His disease has required him to step out of the line of duty to fight. He has been in law enforcement since 2011.
One local gym, Garage on Main in Murray is hosting a fundraising event on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. to show their community support and lend a hand.
The event is called Gains, Games and Grub. Garage on Main owner, Dan Otterson says there will be something for every community member to enjoy at the event.
"We wanted to bring everybody together, so I wanted people to feel that no matter where you fit in this whole day, you can find a way to give back and come down, be a part of the community, be a part of Murray, to show not only the community, just everywhere if you come together for a cause and help somebody out, there's just a really good feeling about it," said Otterson.
There will be a lift-a-thon, an old-school gaming competition and food trucks. All of the money raised will go to Deputy Hill's fight with cancer.
Otterson himself was a city policeman in Murray for seven years, but until now was a stranger to Hill. He wanted to do this first ever event because he knows in this job, it's a brotherhood.
"With tramuatic situations, with deaths, with child abuse, with whatever it could be we go through those moments together, it forges you, you never forget those moments you never forget the person that was on your left and on your right to go through that with together, so when you see somebody that you've been in those pits with you see them struggling you do everything you can to help them as much as possible."
This is the first ever event like this at Garage on Main, but Otterson says it wont be the last.
"If you're luck enough to get, you give, and that's what I want to do, so if I see somebody in our community who's going through a struggle right now, who has already exhausted all of his vacation and persona time, and has a family and is in the middle of a fight of his own, if i can bring people together and have an awesome block party event, raise some money and help him get through a tough time, i'm down," he said.
Hill's battle has been expensive and hard on his family. Gains, Games and Grub is an event to bring the community together and support a neighbor in need.
If you cannot make it on Saturday and still want to give, you can go to Garage on Main and donate, or scant the QR code on the graphic to donate.