PADUCAH — It has been more than a month since hairstylists and barbers put down their combs and clippers in Kentucky. This month, they are picking up toiletries and other donations to give to you.
Glamorous Obsessions Braid and Beauty Bar in Paducah started a Take What You Need donation drive this month.
Stylists and barbers donated toothpaste, soap, and other items for people in the community.
They are inviting everyone to either donate items or take what they need.
Stylist Shanae Love said the idea first started to help clients.
"We had a light bulb moment, and it was just like, 'What if we could come together as a community? Get the other stylists and barbers on board to see what we can do together, so we can reach a multitude of people and help give back to them that way, and use our platforms to do it," Love said.
Love said they are seeing more people coming by to pick up items, so they need more donations from the community.
The drop off and pickup location is at 1010 Mayfield Road, Suite 105 in Paducah. You can drop off donations between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and pick items up between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the salon.
The organizers will not be there during pick-up hours to give you privacy, but there are cameras for your safety.
People must enter one at a time with a mask on to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The donation drive began in the beginning of May and will run until the end of the month.