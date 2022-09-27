PADUCAH — A "twindemic," or a rise of COVID and flu cases, could soon become a reality. Flu cases dropped significantly in recent years because of precautions being taken for COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC says flu cases typically spike in the fall and winter. Local health experts say now is the time to take the proper steps to reduce your chances of getting severely sick.
Across the country, COVID-19 safety guidelines have relaxed as vaccine doses are more widely available.
"It's hard to predict, but especially since mask mandates aren't in order now, I would say that we may have a worse flu and COVID season," says Kaley Bebout, a nurse practitioner with Mercy Health.
While the COVID guidance has relaxed, Bebout says it's still important to take the obvious steps to keep yourself healthy.
"Doing your normal precautions, washing your hands, drinking plenty of fluids, and that should help prevent any hospitalization," Bebout says.
Mercy Health also says cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, are up. One of the easiest ways to keep yourself and your family healthy is to stay up to date on your vaccines.
"We have made it a lot easier for people. Anyone can walk in anytime," Strawberry Hills Pharmacy Owner Daniel Jones says. "We have the high dose and the regular for those under the age of 65. We have all the vaccines available to the people for the COVID as well."
Strawberry Hills Pharmacy is keeping plenty of stock on hand as they anticipate giving out more flu shots and COVID boosters in the near future.
"Right now we're seeing a tremendous amount of walk-ins, but we're expecting a lot more as fall break concludes and people start returning home from vacations and understanding that flu season is upon us," Jones says.
Jones says they typically recommend people get their flu shot and COVID boosters at the same time to stay up to date on all of their vaccinations. He recommends you make an appointment ahead of time.