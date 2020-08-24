PADUCAH - The Food and Drug Administration is announcing an emergency us authorization for plasma to be used to help treat COVID-19 patients. Plasma is not a new method for fighting infectious disease. Dr. Christopher Hancock, a hospitalist at Baptist Health Paducah, explained how they've been used throughout our history and now to treat COVID-19.
"We feel like there's very little risk to doing it. Basically this is a treatment that's been around since the 1800s. They tried it on scarlet fever in the past, pertussis, diphtheria, the Spanish Flu in 1918," Hancock said.
Dr. Jenny Franke, Chief Clinical Officer at Lourdes Hospital, says they've already treated 19 people for COVID-19 by using plasma.
"I think the patients who benefit the most are those who have recently been diagnosed with COVID," Franke said.
"Who come to the hospital with significant symptoms who require hospitalization, and maybe even oxygen, but aren't so critically ill that they're already on a ventilator."
Getting plasma to COVID-19 patients early on is essential for their recovery, and beneficial for the resources at the hospital.
"What we're seeing is that patients that come in and are tested and diagnosed before they require a ventilator, if they get convalescent plasma they are able to reduce their oxygen needs," Franke said. "They're able to stay in the hospital for a shorter period of time, be discharged more quickly, and recover more quickly."
"That's what I try to tell people. Just because we're in the middle of a pandemic, and we're treating coronavirus, doesn't mean that all these other disease processes have stopped," Hancock said.
The two doctors say the new authorization by the FDA won't change how they use plasma to treat their patients with COVID-19.
Franke and Hancock both encourage anyone who can donate plasma, to do so. If you've recovered from COVID-19 and want to donate plasma, click here to find out how you can help.