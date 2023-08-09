PADUCAH — Mothers who are suffering from postpartum depression may have a new option for treatment soon. The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first pill to help new moms struggling with the condition.
According to Sydney Hayden, a licensed psychological associate at Four Rivers Behavioral Health, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with postpartum depression.
Before the new drug, called zuranolone, there was an IV treatment that the FDA says was given in hospitals, with patients monitored over the course of 60 hours.
Dr. Paul Walden, an OB-GYN at Baptist Health Paducah, said there was another treatment that most mothers followed, which was attending therapy and taking medications approved for depression and anxiety. Walden said that treatment could take weeks before patients could tell if the medication was actually working for them, which could be frustrating for moms and families.
Walden said the new pill, to be sold under the brand named Zurzuvae, could help in as little as two weeks.
It's also more convenient than the in-hospital option, because it can be taken at home, which Hayden said is helpful.
"Any kind of treatment we can make that alters their life the least amount is always going to be better," said Hayden.
She said with any medication, it's still important to get therapy and have a strong support system around you.
"I think the biggest thing for mothers out there is realizing they're not alone, and having postpartum depression doesn't make you less of a mother," said Hayden.