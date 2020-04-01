LYON COUNTY, KY — Lyon County is dealing with its second confirmed case of COVID-19. The person infected with the virus is a 97-year-old woman who lived at the River's Bend Retirement Community, according to Judge Executive Wade White.
White says the woman is being treated in Tennessee. We don't know what the retirement community is doing to prevent the virus from spreading in their facility.
River's Bend Administrator Stacey Bullock says the Pennyrile District Health Department has taken over the situation. Bullock says they are doing everything the health department is telling them to do, but she didn't say specifically what they are being asked to do.
Local 6 also reached out to the Pennyrile District Health Department for more information, but we have not yet heard back from them.
