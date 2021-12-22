The Graves County Health Department is recommending that anyone working in tornado clean-up efforts get a tetanus booster if they have not had one in ten years.
According to the KYTC, injuries incurred by workers during tornado clean-up highlights the need for strong safety practices.
In the last several days, ambulances have made several runs responding to injuries related to recovery efforts, the KYTC added.
Tetanus shots are available at the Graves County Health Department. You can schedule an appointment by calling 270-247-3553.
Other places offering tetanus shots include:
- Stone Pharmacy - 270-247-3232
- Kentucky Care - 270-804-7710
Additionally, volunteers and relief workers are encouraged to use protective equipment, watch for falling debris and allow only trained people to operate heavy equipment.