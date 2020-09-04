Local health departments are awaiting guidance from state health leaders after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a coronavirus vaccine could be available in less than two months.
The CDC told governors in a letter on Aug. 27 to prepare for the distribution of a vaccine by Nov. 1. Documents the CDC sent to state leaders, and obtained by The New York Times, show that the CDC is looking at two vaccine candidates, described as Vaccine A and Vaccine B.
(To see the other CDC documents, click here and here.)
The documents project that if vaccine A is effective and safe, about 2 million doses would be available by the end of October, 10 to 20 million doses would be available by the end of November, and 20 to 30 million doses would be available by the end of the year. If vaccine B is effective, the CDC projects approximately 1 million doses to be available by the end of October, roughly 10 million doses to be ready by the end of November, and about 15 million doses by the end of the year. If both vaccines are effective, there would be about 3 million doses by the end of October, 20 to 30 million doses by the end of November, and 35 to 45 million doses by the end of December.
The CDC says when the vaccines are distributed, the prioritized populations are health care professionals, essential workers, national security workers, and long-term care facility residents and staff. Each person would get a second dose a few weeks after the initial dose.
Local 6 asked local health departments if state leaders have issued any guidance to them since the CDC offered those projections. Shawnna Rhine, community outreach coordinator and public information officer with the Southern Seven Health Department, said they are still waiting for word from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"We have actually been thinking about how this is going to look since the beginning of the pandemic here in the United States. So this has been an ongoing process, of course, for several months," Rhine said. "We have yet to hear from the Illinois Department of Public Health exactly how to move forward with this. But once that does occur, then we'll be ready for the task."
Although the CDC is projecting the vaccines to be ready this fall, it acknowledges in the documents: "The COVID-19 landscape is evolving and uncertain, and these scenarios may evolve as more information is available."
Rhine said the uncertainty stems from how complicated it is to develop a vaccine.
"Whenever they introduce a new vaccine, it does go through, sometimes, several years of trials," said Rhine. "Now, that's not to say that that's what we're going to see here. But it's hard to determine exactly when a vaccine is going to be ready for the public. I know right now, that they are in phase three of their clinical development stage, and that can take some time. They do have to present the vaccine to several thousands of people. They have to then get them out in the communities and see how they respond. They also have to make sure that that vaccine for those individuals has been proven to be safe, effective, and does meet all quality-control measures. And that's just a part of what still needs to be done in order to get the vaccine out to the public. So as much as we would like to say for sure that a vaccine would be ready by November, it's just hard to tell at this point. "
Even when clinical trials are done, getting the vaccine out might not be a quick process.
"When a vaccine is distributed, it's distributed in different phases — first to health care workers, then to other responders, right on down to the public," said Rhine. "So it can take some time to get that actually done."
With that in mind, Rhine recommends people to continue taking precautions, like wearing masks and practicing social distancing.
Kent Koster, director of the Purchase District Health Department, said they are also waiting for the Kentucky Department for Public Health to roll out vaccination guidance. Koster said they had to deal with a similar situation before, when the H1N1 pandemic hit in 2009. Koster said they already have a plan in place, which includes potential vaccination sites in every county the health department covers.