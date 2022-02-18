CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — As COVID-19 cases in Calloway and Graves counties continue to decline, their local health departments are welcoming the drop. Graves County Health Department Director Riley Beth Willett and Calloway County Health Department Director Jamie Hughes both say newly reported cases are declining just as quickly as they increased.
"In the last few weeks, we've seen a very big decrease," says Willett.
The director of the Graves County Health Department isn't the only one seeing an increase. So is Jamie Hughes with the Calloway County Health Department.
"It spiked up really quick, and it decreased just as quickly. We're seeing the same thing that way," says Hughes.
During the first week of January, Calloway County had more than 300 cases. The number of cases jumped to nearly 700 the week of Jan. 16. Fast forward almost a month later to Feb. 12, and there were only 200 cases.
Hughes says his staff is welcoming the decrease.
"Just as simple as looking at a fax machine all day, just waiting for more and more cases to come in. Now, we can kind of slow down and get our staff back in some of the areas we need to focus on," says Hughes.
As for new variants, Willett says we don't know what the future holds.
"We just hope that it doesn't do the damage that it has done in the past," says Willett.
Hughes reminds you to not let your guard down just yet.
"Yes, we have that sigh of relief, but we don't need to get lax in some of the things that we're doing. Just to make sure that we keep it down," says Hughes.