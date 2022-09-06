PADUCAH — Federal regulators recently approved new COVID-19 booster shots that specifically target the BA.4 and BA.5 variants, which are the most contagious out of the omicron strains. But when will the shots be available in the Local 6 region?
The general consensus is that the new Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech boosters will arrive sometime this month, but depending on the facility, they may arrive earlier at certain places.
From the primary vaccine series to additional boosters, health leaders say it's important to make sure you're up to date with your COVID shots.
The new bivalent boosters are filled with half the original vaccine recipe and half the new formula that offers protection against the newest Omicron variants.
Davis Drugs say interest in COVID-19 shots has recently decreased, but people are anticipating the distribution of the new boosters.
"It has slowed up over the summer, hasn't been as much interest, and I think some people are waiting for this bivalent booster to come out," Davis Drugs owner Marshall Davis said.
Davis says people can get this new booster at the pharmacy in the next few weeks or by the end of September, and they'll be able to get their flu shot at the same time.
"I'd get this COVID bivalent booster as soon as it's available, and actually you can get that the booster with your flu shot this fall," said Davis.
The Purchase District Health Department said boosters may be available as early as this week.
Officials say it's important to get the new shot to help combat the variants.
"It's not going to mean that you're not going to get COVID, but it will mean that, if you do get this new booster, that it will help to reduce any effects from COVID that would require hospitalization," Purchase District Health Department Director Kent Koster said.
We also spoke to a pharmacist at Strawberry Hills Pharmacy in Paducah. They're expecting boosters to come in by the end of September.
Koster said people who got the Novavax vaccine are not eligible for the new booster. That vaccine hasn't been approved to mix and match with the booster shot.