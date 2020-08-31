PADUCAH -- Governor Beshear said we've just ended the "single largest week" for COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
This after the CDC changed it's guidance on testing. The changes are that asymptomatic people don't need to get tested if they've been exposed to a COVID positive person.
Local 6 spoke with a local doctor and the health department who share different perspectives on the testing guidelines.
To test or not to test? Baptist Health Dr. Brad Houseman said if you're not showing COVID-19 symptoms, you don't have to get tested.
"Our primary focus has always been on sick or symptomatic patients first and foremost," Housman said. "Second is trying to evaluate folks that have to be admitted to the hospital, so that's a primary area of concern."
Housman said they also test people getting procedures. He said testing is still a limited resource. Kent Koster with the Purchase District Health Department, believes if you've been in close contact with a positive person you should get tested.
"I still encourage the testing and as much testing as we possibly can," Houseman said. "Because the more we can, the more we can identify those that have COVID-19, the fewer number of people who are going to be spread to."
Dr. Housman said if you're high risk and asymptomatic you should talk with your primary care doctor about getting tested.
The Purchase District Health Department hired nine new contact tracers to help with the rising case numbers and back to school cases.
In last week's briefing, Governor Beshear called the new CDC testing guidance "reckless" and "inexplicable."
You can get tested at Baptist Health's Urgent Care. Contact 270-415-4680 for more information.