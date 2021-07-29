MARION, IL — Another local athlete is pushing for gold in the Olympics. Darryl Sullivan, from Marion, Illinois, is in Tokyo for the men’s high jump event.
As the old saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. In Sullivan’s case, it takes a village to raise an Olympian. His mom, Lydia Allen, and the entire Marion community are cheering him on from more than 6,000 miles away.
“The community has been very supportive in all of their prayers, encouraging us, and just speaking highly of Darryl,” Allen says.
Aaron and Tina Porter are working to give kids in Marion the chance to achieve their dreams in sports, just like Darryl.
“We’ve known Darryl growing up. Him and my boy play ball together,” Aaron says.
Their son, Aaron Jr., was one of Sullivan’s close friends before he tragically passed away in a car accident in 2018. Now, they work to provide scholarship opportunities to young athletes through the AP3 Hope Foundation, in honor of Aaron Jr.
“My son was a motivator,” Tina said. “He was an athlete that inspired other athletes to excel. Not just in the sports arena, but in the academic arena as well.”
Sullivan has “AP3” tattooed on his arm, to take a part of Aaron Jr. with him everywhere he goes. The Porters hope Darryl continues to inspire people, like their son.
“Strive for greatness, man! Make us proud! We know you can do it! Let’s go! Go, Darryl,” Aaron said.
“Yes, go Darryl! We’re rooting for you,” Tina said.
Gold medal or not, when they watch Sullivan compete, Marion knows that they’ve helped raise a champion.