PADUCAH — Local parent Ricky Tyler says no matter your height, weight, strength, or gender — there's a sport out there for you. According to him, that sport is archery.
Tyler told Local 6 archery has been a very positive influence in his child's life, and he's happy to see so many local schools participating in the sport.
Over the weekend, several high school teams participated in the KHSAA regional archery tournament at Graves County High School.
Graves County High School Archery and Calloway County Athletics took to social media to celebrate their high school teams' first and second place wins.
"Congratulations to the boys and girls today! Y'all are Region 1 CHAMPIONS. We are so PROUD of each and everyone of you," GCHSA posted on Facebook. "On to state next weekend and Bowling Green on April 18th for State KHSAA tournament!"
Calloway County Athletics celebrated their girls and boys teams on Facebook too, announcing that each team took home a second-place win. "It's a great day to be a Laker!" the group said.
Madisonville-North Hopkins Archery took home a third-place win and gave a shout-out to archer Maddie Ziegler on social media, who they said was the number one scorer for region one and led the team with a 289.
According to NASP, individual students from Calloway, Graves, Hickman, and Trigg County High Schools ranked in the top 10 in the tournament.