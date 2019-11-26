Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM CST WEDNESDAY... * TIMING...THIS EVENING THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. * WINDS...SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 30 MPH WITH SOME GUSTS TO AROUND 45 MPH. * IMPACTS...DRIVERS OF HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES SHOULD USE CAUTION. LOOSE OBJECTS LEFT OUTDOORS WILL LIKELY BE TOSSED AROUND. THESE WIND GUSTS MAY DOWN A FEW TREE BRANCHES OR LOOSELY ROOTED SMALL TREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WIND ADVISORY IS ISSUED WHEN SUSTAINED WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 30 MPH OR GREATER FOR LONGER THAN ONE HOUR...OR WIND GUSTS ARE EXPECTED TO REACH 40 MPH FOR ANY DURATION. &&