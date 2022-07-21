UNION CITY, TN — Staying inside may be your goal as the heat continues. Local high school band students are adapting, as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Union City High School started its two-week band camp this week.
There were 92 students out on the field Thursday morning. That doesn't include the staff members.
Band director Jason Deem is taking extra precautions to make sure every one of them is staying safe this week.
Every hit of the jam block brings Union City High School band students closer to a break from the heat.
Deem says their first week of band camp started OK, but quickly took a turn.
“Yesterday got rough, so rough that we had to come in early. We got above out heat index threshold. We had to come inside and finish and take an early lunch,” Deem says.
Marching now starts earlier at 8 a.m. so they can set formations before the heat index gets too high.
To maximize their time, instruments are replaced with water coolers so hydration is always at their fingertips.
“Anytime they're thirsty they get a drink so they're not having to take a quote unquote water break. They are constantly drinking water,” Deem says.
Lunch is at 11 a.m.
The rest of the day is spent inside the band house.
“When we're inside, we're working strictly on music. The guard is working on routine in our indoor areas,” says Deem.
Alexis Forrest, sophomore clarinet player, describes the first moments in the air conditioning as pure relief.
“If anybody comes in behind me, I'm just stopping in the doorway like, ‘Air!’” Forrest says.
With the hottest temperatures of the week expected Friday and over the weekend, Deem says time on the field will be short and sweet.
“We're only going to be outside tomorrow for about an hour, and then we're going to be transitioning inside the rest of the day,” says Deem.
He's hoping for lower temperatures next week, so they can spend more time moving their feet on the field.
Next week starts the longer hour camp days.
Deem plans to start the day outside at 8 a.m. for a three-hour block. They'll move indoors to avoid hottest part of the day. Then, they’ll wrap up the evening with a two hour block from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The band also schedules shade breaks halfway through their morning blocks.
Churches and organizations from the community supply water, Gatorade and popsicles to help the students cool off.