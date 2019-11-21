MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Students in the Local 6 area are teaching their classmates about how dangerous vaping can be.
McCracken County High School's chapter of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America is holding presentations on vaping for their peers. Abby Hefner is one of the student ambassadors, and she thinks it's important to teach her classmates about the nationwide vaping epidemic.
"One thing I didn't know was how high the statistics are for people who are using these products. Not just in our school, but nationally, it said that it's 1 in 4," Hefner says. "But in our school, it's higher — closer to 60%."
School resource officer Hal Cole says the SROs see vaping devices all the time, and they are constantly confiscating them.
"At the start of the year, we saw a lot more of the vaping devices. We caught almost 25 at the start of the school year," Cole says. "That has dropped off significantly. We will probably find somewhere in the neighborhood of five to 10 a week."
Cole and the other SROs have kits to test any of the vaping devices they confiscate for THC, the active chemical in marijuana.
Hefner hopes the FCCLA's presentations will help reduce the number of students using vaping devices in her school.
"Try to bring it as low as possible, and eventually eliminate it," Hefner says.
She says the biggest benefit of giving the presentations is saving her peers and friends from the harmful effects of vaping. Hefner and the other student ambassadors will be going to other schools in the district to give their presentation on vaping dangers later this month.