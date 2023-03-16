PADUCAH — Giving back to the community — that's the goal for a group of Paducah Innovation hub students. The Hub's carpentry workshop class includes a mix of home schooled students and students from Paducah Tilghman High School and McCracken County High School. The group built blessing boxes for people who might need a little extra help.
The group built six different boxes. The first one is right next to the bus stop at Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital. Students say projects like this connect them to their community.
It's a loud learning environment at Paducah Innovation Hub, but it's creative.
Colton Blackwell helped build blessing boxes with his classmates. The McCracken County junior says it's taught him a lot about carpentry but also the heart behind each board, nail and screw.
"I didn't understand the scale of how many we were going to be building and how strenuous the process was gonna’ be and how specific everything had to be," says Blackwell.
The blessings box is for the community. It gives people who need anything from food to hygiene supplies a place to grab what they need. It also gives the community an opportunity to give back.
"Seeing the community, around now you see people left and right that don't get the stuff that we get,” he says. “Knowing that they’re making that kind of impact around Paducah, we are going to be part of that now.”
Wyatt Severs teaches carpentry at the Hub. He sees this project much differently than others.
"Community engagement — not only is it job placement, it's just it empowers them to be part of making a difference for their neighbors, their own families, themselves, you know," says Severs.
That difference is what Blackwell says he wants to be part of.
"It opens your eyes a lot to see what all you can do and what all that can be used for in the community,” Blackwell says. “There's so much stuff that people are without that we can build in here that they can benefit from. So, there's a lot of opportunities in here we can provide to the community in many ways I think.”
Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital says the rest of the blessing boxes will be placed throughout next week.