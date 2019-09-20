Watch again

MASSAC COUNTY, IL — You're probably starting to plan now for homecoming dresses and tuxes for your teen. Some of them may be begging for the keys to the car.

That's why Massac County High School held a mock DUI crash a week before homecoming. They wanted to show what happens if kids drink and drive or if they drive distracted. It was shocking and felt real because that was the point.

"Our main goal is selfish," said Director of Public Safety, Harry Masse. "We don't want to make anymore death notifications."

The students looked at the results of a mock two-car crash with three of their classmates trapped inside the car.

"We don't want to see our future children, the future of America, wasted," Masse said.

The students could hear dispatchers taking a call from someone who witnessed the crash. "There is somebody outside the vehicle, with several people involved," said a voice echoing across the school parking lot. "I don't know. I'm at the high school."

The students faces visibly changed as they heard screams from the students inside the mangled cars.

One of the students said, "I can't feel my leg. Help!"

Masse said seeing is believing.

"Hurry," another student screamed.

As fire crews and EMS responders simulated an extraction, a helicopter landed on the field across from students.

In 2017, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported 580 drunk-driving deaths in Kentucky. The NHTSA said 42% of drivers involved were ages 16 to 24.

The crews finally took out a dummy from the mangled truck and they pronounced the "driver" dead.

The kids gathered around, and Masse said, "Cancel those future wedding plans, cancel the fact that you are going to be a future grandpa or grandma."

Metropolis Fire Capt. Michael Tolbert said he felt that was the most impactful part. He said he couldn't can't help but think of his own kids doing this.

"I have a 9-year-old son, and I know eventually the day is going to come where he is going to start driving," Tolbert said. "These are the kind of things we do discuss."

It was a sobering image, so teens can makes the right choice next weekend.

With the help of responders from Metropolis, Massac County, and Brookport emergency crews, the community was able to drive home the message with two mangled cars from C&W Towing's parking lot.

The Metropolis Police Department wants to host this event before prom as well.