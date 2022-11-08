MAYFIELD, KY — Veterans Day is coming up on Friday and two local High Schools are making big plans to honor those who served.
Mayfield High School's Veterans Day program begins at 10 a.m. on Nov. 9. According a release from Mayfield Schools, American Legion Post 26 will begin the program with a Posting of the Colors.
Kentucky Veterans and Patriot Museum Curator, Sandy Hart, will present. Hart raised funding for 516 local World War II Veterans to travel to the unveiling of the World War II memorial in Washington D.C. in 2004. She's also the author of "The Long Overdue Journey," the release says.
Dan Bondurant, with the Patriot Guard Riders, will explain the meaning of each of the 13 folds of the United States flag, the release says, while members of the 101st Airborne out of Fort Campbell will answer questions from students.
A group of students and teachers will perform a patriotic musical tribute as well.
Mayfield High School says Veterans, active service members, and community members are invited to attend.
Vienna High School will host their "Flag Raising: A Salute to Veterans" program outside in front of the school on November 10 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Superintendent Joshua Stafford says the school likes to take out time to honor Veterans each year, and Veterans are invited to join in on the program.
Stafford says the school would love to honor those who can't attend in person by reading their name and branch of service out loud during the program. If you or a loved one are a Veteran and would like to submit your name, click here. You may add as many Veterans as you choose to the list.