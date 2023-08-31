“I have consulted with Leader McConnell and conferred with his neurology team. After evaluating yesterday’s incident, I have informed Leader McConnell that he is medically clear to continue with his schedule as planned,” Dr. Brian Monahan, the attending doctor for the Capitol, said in a statement.
The incident is similar to an episode McConnell experienced at the US Capitol late last month and is likely to raise additional questions about the fitness of the 81 year-old senator from Kentucky to lead. This is the first time McConnell's team has acknowledged that the freezing episodes could be attributed to effects from his fall and concussion in March that sidelined him for nearly six weeks.
President Joe Biden spoke with McConnell by phone on Thursday following the incident and shared with reporters what the two discussed.
"It's not at all unusual to have the response that sometimes happens to Mitch when you've had a severe concussion. It's part of, it's part of the recovery. And so I'm confident he's going to be back to his old self," Biden said.
McConnell's health scare has attracted national attention because of his position and influence in the Republican Party.
Dr. Brian Clardy is an associate professor of history at Murray State University. Clardy is quick to remind people that Kentucky was once a Democratic stronghold, but McConnell played a large role in reversing that.
"I would even dare say that Mitch McConnell has helped to restore or build up the power of the Republican Party in Kentucky in the sense that he has made it a majority party within his lifetime," Clardy said.
He said McConnell's position has given him the opportunity to help Kentucky over the decades, and that will change if McConnell retires or chooses not to run for another term.
"If he decides either to retire now or to wait until 2026 not to run again that loss is going to be felt within the Republican Party and certainly throughout the state. As a majority leader and minority leader during his junctures and since he's been in the Senate longer, it's going to leave Kentucky sort of a couple of steps back when it comes to getting what it wants," Clardy said.
Clardy said that while Sen. Rand Paul has been able to help Kentucky over the years, McConnell has been proven to do more.
"Being the party floor leader he can get a whole lot of things done and he has done so. Sen. McConnell has brought home the bacon – and I'm not saying that Sen. Paul can't – but he's going to have a little bit more difficult time than someone who didn't have that much seniority as McConnell has had," Clardy said.