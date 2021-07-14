PADUCAH — Heartland Cares is celebrating the opening of its new Prevention and Outreach Center. Along with their new building, the center is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.
The nonprofit, which provides health care to people living with HIV/AIDS, held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday to signify the grand opening of their new facility.
The new Heartland Prevention and Outreach Center will offer three private testing areas, a meeting space for community outreach events and a food pantry for clients. The new building will allow them to further help the wellness of the community. The nonprofit is also planning to have STI testing and treatments available at the new building in the next few months.
At midnight, Heartland Cares will officially change its name to LivWell. The new name signifies new services being offered to the community.
"We began reflecting on those past 25 years and what our future might look like and we felt like we needed to add more services and reach out more to the community," says the director of Heartland Cares, Donna Reeder.
The new building is located at 1733 Broadway St. in Paducah.