PADUCAH -- Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital was awarded an 'A' for the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, which is a national distinction recognizing achievements in providing safer health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. Leapfrog says the safety grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, after looking at how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
“We are proud to have our amazing physicians, advanced practitioners, nurses and staff be recognized by an independent organization such as The Leapfrog Group for the high quality and safe care provided to our patients,” said Michael Yungmann, CEO, Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital. “To receive an A rating is a tremendous honor and a testament to the talents of our team.”
Leapfrog says the hospital safety grade was developed under guidance of a national expert panel and uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to award grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice a year.
Leapfrog says the methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, with the results free to the public.
“As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
