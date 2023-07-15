PADUCAH, KY — Baptist Health Paducah hosted its 12-annual Spokes for Strokes bike tour to raise funds for stroke awareness.
According to the hospital, the money raised from the event will be invested in expanding their stroke care services and investing in new medical technologies.
Joseph Ashburn, the stroke center director said, “We will continue to focus on public education, so people of all ages know they should call 9-1-1 immediately if they see anyone experiencing signs of a stroke.” Ashburn also added, “Time saved is brain saved, so if they seek immediate treatment, the effects of stroke may be reduced or even reversed.”
For more information for Spokes for Strokes, call 270-575-2880 or visit the Baptist Health website.