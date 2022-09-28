PADUCAH — Out of control is how health experts are describing the sharp increase in sexually transmitted disease cases nationwide.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's preliminary data from 2021 shows there were at least 2.5 million reported cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis and congenital syphilis.
Locally, there’s a similar trend. STD cases have been on the rise since the pandemic, but Baptist Health Paducah says the hospital started seeing the surge in just the past few weeks.
It's more concerning when you consider how many cases go unreported and untreated.
Sexually transmitted infection rates in the US are alarmingly high.
Baptist Health Paducah Medical Director of Urgent Care Dr. David Saxon says cases are up in his department.
“Most recently we have seen an increase in gonorrhea, and we've had a few cases of even syphilis,” Saxon says.
Nationwide, syphilis cases have increased 26% from 2020 to 2021.
Saxon is concerned about its spread because many people won't know they are infected before it's too late.
“That's important, because the symptoms you don't usually get for a long time and can cause serious problems down the road,” says Saxon.
Saxon is also concerned about the patient demographic. It's hitting the younger generation hardest.
“A lot of teens and 20s tends to be the age groups that we see with it,” says Saxon.
The majority of his patients are having unprotected sex. Other unsafe sex practices are also common with that age group.
“It's typically people that are not in a stable, long-term relationship. It's having different sexual partners, so that's always risky,” says Saxon.
The solution is to use the safe sex practices learned in sex education classes or to practice abstinence.
Saxon says he thinks younger people aren't doing that.
“Things that don't have an immediate impact on you, you tend to not pay attention to. Peer pressure can be a big factor,” Saxon says.
Saxon encourages people who are sexually active to get tested regularly.
The Graves County Health Department provides counseling and testing to prevent the spread of sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV infection. They also offer anonymous condom distribution with the "Brown Bag Program." Other health departments, such as the Purchase District Health Department, also provide STD testing and educational materials.
The CDC will continue to collect data through the fall of 2022.