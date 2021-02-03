After months or even years of treatment and hospital visits, the costs can really add up, making it hard to pay for any essential appointments. A local program is aiming to change that, to make sure you can get screened for colon cancer.
John Montville, Executive Director of the Oncology Department at Mercy Health Lourdes, says, one thing that pushes people away from getting screened is that they simply can't afford it. A state-funded program, Kentucky CancerLink, could help thousands of people possibly detect their cancer early, potentially saving lives.
“Cancer screening is the greatest tool we have at present, to keep people alive,” Montville said. “The ability to catch cancer early when it's most treatable, allows us to do a lot more for a patient as far as curative options, or even long term life expansion. The real key to cancer and fighting cancer is catching it early when it's most treatable.”
There are a few things the Kentucky Cancer Program says can help lower your risk of developing any type of cancer, including colon, like:
- knowing your family history
- being active at least three times a week
- eating a healthy diet
- limiting alcohol use and quitting smoking
There are two eligibility requirements to get screened, you have to be between 45 and 75 years old, be uninsured and not have a plan that covers screenings. The program can also cover people who do not have Medicare Part B coverage and meet other eligibility guidelines. Financial guidelines and health history can be discussed on an individual basis.
Contact Kentucky CancerLink, 877-597-4655 for additional information about eligibility and/or be enrolled in the program. For more information on colon cancer symptoms and risk factors, visit cdc.gov/cancer/colorectal.