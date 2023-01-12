PADUCAH — Each day, 187 people die from opioid overdoses. In many cases, those medications are prescribed by doctors. Leaders at Baptist Health Paducah are working to reduce overdose deaths in the communities the hospital serves.
The battle against addiction to opioids and other narcotics continues daily at Lifeline Recovery Center in Paducah.
"We talk about the awareness," Lifeline Ladies Program Supervisor Jessy King says. "If we get the awareness out there, then maybe that will help make people more mindful of this."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Kentucky places third in the nation for states hit hardest by drug overdose. Dr. Brad Housman, chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah, says prescription drugs play a big part in that statistic.
"So we've been trying to work to decrease the amount of narcotic prescriptions that we're having to provide for patients and also do better educating patients and providers" Housman says.
Lifeline Recovery's Ladies Program Director Billie Preston says patients falling into addiction after being over-prescribed addictive medications is a problem she sees all the time.
"We see individuals that, as teenagers, they had some type of accident due to sports or athletes, and they start taking prescriptions whenever they're young, and not realizing what the consequences of that was, and they continue to keep taking them and they're addicted. And before you know it, they end up in a place similar to this," she says.
Houseman says the first step for those grappling with dependence on medications they've been prescribed is to reach out to their doctor.
"The first step, really, if you're discussing with your doctor or surgeon about the possibility about having to have surgery or be in the hospital, effective pain control and alternatives should be part of that discussion," Housman says.
Housman also encourages taking steps at home, too, by disposing of unused medications when you no longer need them to avoid what he calls "drug diversion."
"A big piece of the opioid crisis that we are seeing is what we call drug diversion. So, it's an appropriate prescription that's given to a patient, then a friend or a family member may find that prescription and take it, and the patient may never realize it or notice it," Housman explains.
Taking advantage of Deterra bags, which are drug disposal kits, and drug take-back boxes can save your community. Deterra bags can be found in both Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital and Baptist Health Paducah. Drug take-back boxes are located there as well, and at local pharmacies like Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.