From backyard barbecues to sports to fireworks, health care workers and first responders say celebrating safely should be top of mind this holiday weekend.
According to Baptist Health Paducah, 240 people go to the emergency room for firework related injuries around the Fourth of July.
Emergency room doctors treat everything from burns to breaks to cuts.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers these tips to celebrate safely this holiday weekend:
- Fireworks can cause death and injury, including burns, cuts, bruises and foreign objects in your eyes. Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.
- In hot temperatures, your body might not properly cool itself. This could lead to serious health problems. Drink plenty of fluids, regardless of your activity level. Do not wait until you are thirsty to drink.
- The summer months typically see a spike in foodborne illness. Do not leave food at room temperature for longer than two hours – one hour if the outside temperature is over 90 degrees. Keep perishable food in an insulated cooler packed with ice or ice packs.
- Designate a responsible adult to watch all children swimming or playing in or around water. Drowning occurs quickly and quietly, so adults should not be involved in any other distracting activity while supervising children.
If you or someone you know is involved in a firework/sparkler mishap or other injury do not wait. Call 911 immediately.