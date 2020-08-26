MURRAY, KY — The Murray-Calloway County Hospital's Blood Donor Center is in critical need of all blood types, according to the hospital.
They say the especially need B-positive, A-negative, and O-negative blood at this time.
You can donate blood at one of the upcoming blood drives or by making an appointment at the Blood Donor Center, located on the first floor of the Medical Arts Building, East Wing, beside the Medical Arts Pharmacy at Murray Hospital.
The hospital says the constant supply of blood provided locally to the Center gives the gift of life to many people, and takes less than an hour to do.
MCCH's Blood Donor Center, according to the hospital, is one of two hospital-based donor centers in Kentucky, which means the blood donated from the community stays in the community.
The hospital says you must be at least 18 years old (or 16 or older with parental consent), be in good health, weigh at lease 110 pounds, and pass the brief physical and health history exams given before donation.
The hospital says you can donate by contacting the Blood Donor Center to schedule a time or by visiting on the following dates and times:
- Wednesday, Sept. 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
North Tower Entrance of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar Street
- Wednesday, Sept 16 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
North Tower Entrance of Murray-Calloway County Hospital, 803 Poplar Street
If you are interested in hosting a blood drive, or donating blood, please contact the MCCH Blood Donor Center at 270-762-1119.