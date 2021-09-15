PADUCAH — Local hospitals are reporting an overwhelming increase in patients going to their emergency rooms. Baptist Health Paducah, Marshall County Hospital and Mercy Health – Lourdes Hospital all say they're struggling.
People are going to the emergency room with non-life-threatening injuries and conditions, specifically those experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms. That increases wait times in the ER, which has a direct impact on how quickly people can be treated. It also impacts the staff.
Baptist Health Paducah’s chief medical officer, Dr. Brad Housman, says patients should avoid the ER unless it's a life or death situation.
He says there has been an increase in visits to both the emergency room and urgent care over the past couple of months. Patients are going to the ER with non-life-threatening injuries, which strains staff and other patients.
Housman encourages patients to reach out to their primary care physicians first.
"If folks are there just to get a test, and they really aren't very sick or are not really having any significant symptoms, they may experience a very long wait time. In the emergency room setting, we do triage patients," Housman says. "If folks come in with car accidents, chest pain, broken bones, those folks are obviously going to move up the list in terms of when they're gonna’ be seen."
Not only are patients with mild symptoms looking at longer wait times, but they also take up beds for people who actually need them.
"If there are concerns that the patient either has COVID, or has been exposed to COVID, we do try and put those folks in certain rooms. We are limited on the number of those types of rooms in the emergency room setting," Housman says.
They aren't the only ones struggling. Marshall County Hospital is experiencing an influx of COVID-19 patients with mild symptoms. A nurse practitioner in the emergency room, Toni Gordon-Bailey, says they're getting the overflow from Baptist Health and Lourdes.
"We only have 25 beds. Any critical access hospital in Kentucky can only have 25 beds. So, we have a dedicated COVID wing where we admit patients. If they're all full, we do the best we can to make sure our patients are accommodated," Gordon-Bailey says. "Since Baptist and Lourdes are full, if someone is having a heart attack for example, it's very difficult to get our patients transferred from our critical access facility."
Housman encourages people to contact their primary health provider or to visit an urgent care facility rather than going to the emergency room first. He says they even offer health care visits for patients who need COVID-19 tests.
Many of you may be wondering the difference between life-threatening and non-life-threatening when it comes to COVID-19 symptoms. The CDC says you should go to the ER if you're having persistent pain or pressure in the chest, if you're experiencing new confusion, or having trouble waking up and staying awake. Pale or gray lips and skin are also signs it's time to go to the ER.
Housman says people without any of these symptoms overwhelm the system.