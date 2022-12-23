PADUCAH — With temperatures this low, it only takes minutes for cold-related conditions to set in.
Local emergency doctors say they're worried people will face serious health risks if they don't stay warm, like frostbite and hypothermia.
Mild hypothermia often starts with shivering, the inability to speak clearly, as well as feeling stiff and tired.
People suffering from hypothermia are also confused and lose awareness of their surroundings.
As hypothermia progresses, many symptoms subside, making it even more important to get help as soon as possible.
Cold temperatures and icy winds are the perfect atmosphere for frostbite and hypothermia.
It's a warning Dr. Allison Rains, ER physician at Baptist Health Paducah, has been echoing for days.
“In these temperatures, frostbite can happen in a couple of minutes, so we advise everyone to stay in, if at all possible. Fifteen minutes in this type of weather can lead to dangerous problems,” Rains says.
It seems people are heeding the message, with no cases of hypothermia yet.
But they still have some patients coming in for other cold related ailments.
“We've seen a lot of trauma from falls in the last 24 hours. We've also seen a lot of people come in complaining of numbness and tingling to their extremities. Not true frostbite but very close,” says Rains.
A fall may not sound serious, but it can lead to long-lasting injuries.
“A lot of breaks and fractures of the extremities, a lot of head injuries, a lot of lacerations,” Rains says.
The best way to protect yourself is to stay indoors.
If you have to leave, take extra precautions.
“If you do have to get out, we advise you to dress warmly and cover all parts of your body. Especially your extremities: fingers, toes, ears,” says Rains.
These conditions can progress quickly, so make sure you seek medical attention as soon as possible.
Even if you're unsure if you are suffering from hypothermia or frostbite, get help.
In cases of frostbite, a timely diagnosis can be the difference between you losing a finger or toe.
And with hypothermia, medical help can keep you alive.
Baptist Health Paducah also reminds you to be wary of heat.
Make sure you keep a safe distance from fireplaces, space heaters or other heat sources to avoid burns.