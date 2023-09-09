MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Humane Society hosted its second annual Painted Paws Color Run and Family Fun Day event earlier today, Friday, Sept. 9.
The event consisted of a 5k run, a 1-mile run, and a carnival for the whole family to enjoy. The humane society also offered reduced adoption fees for the shelter animals.
“We're doing this to just raise awareness that we're here and the things that we offer for the community. We're hoping to expand soon so it's just a good way to get people involved,” said Kaitlyn Kelley, the event coordinator at the shelter.
The McCracken County Humane Society is located at 4000 Coleman Rd Paducah, KY 42001, and can be reached by phone at 270-443-5923.
For more information about the shelter, and what events they have coming up visit the McCracken County Humane Society’s Facebook page.