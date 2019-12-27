MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- You can help animals in the Local 6 area find their forever homes as we wrap up the holidays and head into the new year.
The McCracken County Humane Society is having a deal on adoptions.
Dogs that have been at the shelter for more than six months are half off.
Some cats and kittens are adopt one, get on free.
Humane society's manager Ashley Ro says several animals have already been adopted and she hopes to see even more find their forever homes soon.
"A lot of these dogs have been here for a while. It's best for them to get out of this environment. The longer they stay here, sometimes they can have behavioral issues, which we do have a trainer on staff that works with them. The quicker we can find them a forever home the better for them," said Ro.
The deal on adoptions will continue until the end of January.