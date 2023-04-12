MARION, IL — Schools across Illinois fell victim to "swatting" calls Wednesday morning, including Marion High School and Carbondale Community High School.
"Swatting" is a form of harassment in which a caller informs law enforcement about an incident — often involving a shooter — only for authorities to arrive and find there is no threat.
Many of the swatting incidents making headlines in the past few years have involved one individual swatting another, often in retaliation for a perceived slight.
Swatters are now targeting schools, calling police departments to report fake school shootings.
More than 50 New York school districts were targeted by swatting threats in early April.
Now, the Marion Police Department is reporting several police departments in Southern Illinois — and across the state — received a phone call Wednesday stating six students had been shot.
The MPD says they received the call at about 10 a.m., with the caller stating six Marion High School students had been shot.
Officers say they quickly responded to the high school and got in contact with school officials.
They say they realized quickly no incident had occurred, no student, teacher, or visitor was harmed in any way, and no suspicious person was at the school.
"The Marion Police Department wants the citizens of Marion to know that their children are safe, and NO INCIDENT has occurred. The MPD and other agencies are working diligently to locate the individual(s) responsible," they explained in the release.
The Carbondale Police Department says they also responded to a hoax school-shooting call around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
They say a School Resource Officer was already on campus, and additional officers responded within two minutes. They say they did not discover any threats.
Superintendent Daniel Booth said in a statement included in the release, “It's regrettable that schools become targets of such incidents, but we are grateful for the swift and serious action taken by the Carbondale Police to ensure the safety of students and staff. We extend our appreciation to the administration, teachers, students, and staff for their cooperation during this time."
The Carbondale PD urged the community to refrain from making false reports, saying it puts a strain on emergency responders — and on the community as a whole.