PADUCAH — The month-long celebration of Ramadan is going to be different for the Muslim community this year.
Ramadan is a holy Islamic holiday for Muslims to fast and self-reflect.
Hassan Ali is the imam at the Islamic Center of Paducah. An imam is the person who leads prayers in a mosque.
In a Zoom meeting, he shared how celebrations might look this year.
He said Ramadan is also a time for the Muslim community to come together, but COVID-19 has changed that.
"We're talking about not being able to celebrate Ramadan, Eid, the end of the fasting month. Kids get dressed up, they come to the mosque, you have a community bunch so to speak," said Ali. "There's a sermon, everybody hugs each other, shakes hands, embraces each other, and that's the time when you kind of finishing up that 30 days or 29 days of fasting, so those things are in jeopardy."
Ali said it is not all bad.
He said now that people have to be home, it gives the Muslim community time to adequately schedule their fasts and spend this time with their families.
The Imam said it is important to remember to take care of yourself while you are home.
Fasting is a major part of Ramadan, but he advises doing it only if you can.
"If you are traveling, if you are sick, if you cannot do those things, do not do that," said Ali. "If you have flu-like symptoms, contact your doctor. Don't take chances, and get tested for COVID-19. But if you have complications that you think are related to it, just skip (fasting) those days."
Ali reiterated that health is important, especially during this time. He said people should make sure that when they do break their fast to eat, they should be mindful of what they are eating.
“We’re reminded by doctors and, you know, medical professionals that — OK, you’re taking social distancing, and you’re taking precautions to sanitize and cleanse, but make sure you’re eating properly too, not eating junk food continuously," said Ali. "That was one of the messages for the community, for any community. It doesn’t matter if you’re Muslim, Jew, Christian, whatever you might be, let’s eat properly.”
Ramadan began the evening of April 23, and it will continue until May 23.