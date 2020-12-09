SOUTHERN ILLINOIS — Shoes are one of those essential items that some people may not give a second thought. For some families, it's tough to afford shoes for their children.
That's why a southern Illinois jiujitsu instructor has stepped up to make sure every child is laced up this winter.
Sam Burns is a United States Army veteran. He owns Arsenal Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Benton, Illinois.
"I've lived in southern Illinois my entire life, with the exception of the five years I was in the military, and sadly I've seen it regress," said Burns.
He is also the founder of St. Kicks of Southern Illinois. The nonprofit organization started in 2016, after a trunk-or-treat event.
"We were at a trunk or treat on the square, and we were up there the entire time until we ran out of candy, and we were the only people giving out candy, so I got to see a ton of kids that I don't normally get to see," said Burns. "And I was really shocked at the amount of poverty that I saw, and the shabby clothes, and the bad shoes. And it was super cold that year, and I'm looking at kids with Crocs and flip flops on, and it's below freezing."
That's why he began the fundraiser, collecting new shoes for students in need.
"It makes them happy, you know, and show me, somebody raise a hand that doesn't feel good when they don't make somebody happy. I mean, it just a, it makes me feel good to do it," said Burns.
The nonprofit doesn't take money or hand me downs — just brand-new, name-brand, boxed shoes for kids.
These shoes go to children in nine schools across five southern Illinois counties: Perry, Franklin, Williamson, Jackson and Union.
"We have, we have a ton of kids in this area that are technically homeless and not just technically, they're actually, really physically homeless, and that's how we kind of got involved with them," said Burns.
The nonprofit started with three schools and 72 pairs of shoes in their first year, six schools and 120 pairs in their second year, and 260 pairs and nine schools in their third year.
Burns said they try to add three more schools every year, but because of the strain of the pandemic, they stuck with their nine schools from last year.
One of them is Jefferson Elementary School in Williamson County. Principal Kimberly Brave said they were excited about the idea when they were approached a few years ago.
"We said yes because we do have kids who you know, Pre-K through five here now, that their feet grow at tremendous rates, shoes are expensive," said Brave.
As a principal, mother, and grandmother she understands what a new pair of shoes means to a child.
"A new pair of shoes, you know, I can remember watching my own children get a new pair of shoes, and say 'Oh, they make me run faster. I can jump higher.'"
Brave said they received about 30 to 40 pairs of shoes for students last year.
It can be tough being a student, but the principal said having nice shoes can take some weight off of everyday struggles.
"Unfortunately, sometimes kids aren't very nice if they don't think the shoe fits so to speak," said Brave. "So having shoes available for kids has been an amazing thing because we're able to put new shoes on kids' feet.
Burns understands the feeling of being bullied.
"I know what it's like to be bullied, I know what it's like to not have name-brand stuff and kids give them crap about it," said Burns.
Burns is proud to work with teachers, principals, and at-risk counselors across southern Illinois. He knows they don't have an easy job, so he wants to help where he can.
"The ladies that do this, they do a job that I could never do, I mean I just couldn't do it," said Burns. "They put out that fire and put out that fire and they know the next day there is going to be 17 more fires and they do it again and that's a valiant fight no matter how you cut it, these ladies they go to war against poverty every single day."
That is why Burns and these schools ask you to donate brand-new sneakers, bringing pure joy to these children for the holidays.
They are taking shoes for students in pre-K up to high school. They have already received about 30 pairs.
Again, they do not take monetary donations or hand me downs. They make sure 100% of the donations go to students.
If you would like to donate, you can drop off shoes at any one of their drop-off points in southern Illinois.
You can find those locations on their Facebook page St. Kicks of Southern Illinois.
If you would like to mail them in, you can call Burns at 618-559-2816.