BALLARD COUNTY, KY — The Ballard County Sheriff's Office says a K-9 Deputy surprised a local elementary school student after hearing he loved police dogs.
The sheriff's office says in a post on its Facebook page, while spending time at the elementary school, a deputy overheard a student talking about how he loved police dogs. The post says Keaton Lawrence told the deputy he wanted to be a K-9 handler when he grows up and would love to meet a K-9 deputy.
Well, the sheriff's office said they had to make that happen.
K-9 Deputy Collin Garner and his partner Kony surprised Keaton with a visit when he got off the school bus Thursday. The sheriff's office says Keaton got to throw Kony's ball and pet her, while also learning about police K-9's and how they are used to keep drugs off the streets.