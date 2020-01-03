PADUCAH — It's a new year with a new government in Kentucky, and for the first time in several years, there will be a split government in Frankfort. The new legislative session starts Jan. 7, and there could be disagreements between the Republican legislature and Democratic Governor Andy Beshear.
"I can't say I am encouraged with what I've seen so far with some of the changes the governor has made coming into office," says District 1 State Sen. Danny Carroll.
Carroll admits things might be contentious this session, starting with the budget.
"I expect that once the governor gets it back, there will be vetoes and we will be voting to override vetoes before it's over with," says Carroll.
State Rep. Randy Bridges also believes there might be some debate over the budget.
"There has been a lot of promises out there, but what are the bottom lines?" says Bridges.
Bridges says while coming together on a budget might be tough, they don't have a choice but to come together.
"We got to get our fiscal house in order, financially, to be sustainable, and it's an awful lot. I've used this for years: It's like going on a diet; there's things we want and some things we need," says Bridges.
State Rep. Chris Freeland has a similar view.
"We have about $22 billion that our taxpayers are entrusting us with, and that's going to be our job: to make this work," says Freeland.
Despite the challenges, Carroll hopes progress can be made for Kentucky.
"We are so busy saying 'hell no' that we have forgotten how to say 'What if?' And I think we need to get past that in a lot of areas, and we need to work on moving our state and our country forward," says Carroll.
All three lawmakers have bills they have pre-filed or plan on filing once the session starts.
Freeland pre-filed a bill called the "Bailey Holt, Preston Cope Victims Privacy Act." If passed, the bill would prevent the public from accessing photos and videos from public agencies related to cases like the Marshall County High School shooting.
The summary of the bill says it would amend state law "to exclude from the Open Records Act gruesome photographs or videos of persons prepared, owned, used, possessed, or retained by public agencies."
Carroll plans on filing a bill that would specifically say child abuse has to be reported to law enforcement before any internal investigation is done by a school system.
Bridges has pre-filed a bill called the "Good Sport" bill. That bill would help protect sports referees from being attacked at sporting events.
The legislative session starts Jan. 7, and will last 60 days.
