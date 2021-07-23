LEXINGTON, KY– On Thursday, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) held a ceremony recognizing 62 troopers and officers who excelled at serving their communities.
One of the individuals recognized was KSP Post 1 detective Michael R. Robichaud, who was named "Detective of the Year" for 2019.
Robichaud is a 10-year veteran of KSP.
The ceremony was delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but on Thursday state leaders were able to recognize individuals for acts of service they performed in 2019.
“Tonight we honor troopers and officers who have went above the call,” KSP Commissioner Phillip Burnett Jr. said. “From lifesaving rescues to acts of bravery during critical incidents, your efforts have impacted lives of the citizens you serve.”