MAYFIELD, KY — Lt. Governor Coleman and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) honored over 70 Kentucky State troopers and officers earlier this week on Thursday, Sept. 14. Amongst those officers were eight troopers and officers from the Post 1 area.
KSP Post 1 is responsible for Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, and Trigg counties.
“Each of this year’s award recipients are to be commended for their hard work and, in some cases, decisive actions that saved the lives of their fellow Kentuckians,” KSP Post 1 Commander Captain David Archer remarked.
The eight troopers and officers from KSP Post 1 who received awards at the Kentucky State Police Sworn Award Ceremony include:
- Trooper Landon Stewart was named 2022 Post 1 Trooper of the Year. Trooper Stewart is a 4-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield.
- Detective Adam Jones was named 2022 Post 1 Detective of the Year. Detective Jones is an 8-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield.
- Trooper Sarah Burgess was named 2022 Public Affairs Officer of the Year. Trooper Burgess is a 7-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield.
- Master Officer Mark Townsend was named 2022 Commercial Vehicle Enforcement West Region and KSP Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer of the Year. Officer Townsend is a 16-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement West Region.
- Detective Janet Barnett received the KSP Citation for Meritorious Service. Trooper Barnett is a 24-year veteran of KSP assigned to the Forensic Services Division.
- Trooper Mike Ray received the Lifesaving Medal. Trooper Ray is a 28-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield.
- Trooper Lewie Dodd received the Lifesaving Medal. Trooper Dodd is a 25-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield.
- Trooper Derek Scott received the Lifesaving Medal. Trooper Scott is a 10-year veteran of KSP assigned to Post 1 Mayfield.
The Kentucky State Police website has a complete listing of award recipients.