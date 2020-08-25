WASHINGTON, D.C. —The Trump Administration Monday announced the United States Department of Agriculture is investing $46 million to improve critical community facilities to benefit 363,000 people living in rural areas of 16 states.
This includes the city of Bardwell and the City of Barlow in Kentucky, and Obion County, in Tennessee.
“Rural America relies on safe, modern community facilities to ensure access to essential services such as education, health care and public safety,” USDA Rural Development Deputy Under Secretary Bette Brand said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA continues to be a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
The projects will also be happening in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Maine, North Carolina, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The USDA is funding 44 projects through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program. The USDA says the investments can be used to build or upgrade schools, libraries, clinics, and public safety facilities.
The city of Bardwell will receive a $28,700 loan as well as a $50,000 grant to buy an excavator for the street department to maintain ditches, replace culverts, clear debris, and perform street repairs.
The city of Barlow will receive a loan for $11,100 to buy a tractor for the Road Department to replace an older vehicle that is used to maintain and clean public roadways and ensure public safety for that part of Ballard County.
Additionally, the only county in Tennessee to receive a loan or grant is Obion County. Obion County is receiving a $500,000 loan and a $87,200 grant to construct a 100 x 100 airplane hangar with adjacent staging area at the south end of the existing airport site. USDA says the new hangars will provide much needed private space for the crop duster's busiest seasons, they take off and land many times in a day, making coordination around other airport traffic an issue. The hangar will also generate airport revenue, as the space will be leased for crop dusters storage. The airport is currently short on hangar space and is forced to deny hangar storage.
Click here to see a full list of recipients.
The USDA says more than 100 types of projects are eligible for Community Facilities funding. Eligible applicants include municipalities, public bodies, nonprofit organizations and federally recognized Native American tribes. Projects must be in rural areas with a population of 20,000 or less.
The USDA says USDA Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities and create jobs in rural areas. This assistance supports infrastructure improvements; business development; housing; community facilities such as schools, public safety and health care; and high-speed internet access in rural areas. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.