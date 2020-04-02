PADUCAH - Kids have been cooped up inside for weeks. We know it's been driving many of you crazy, looking for something to do. Some local families are connecting with neighbors while still practicing social distancing. You may have noticed, bears are taking over the Local 6 area, and many of your kids are getting out of the house to track them down.
A few days a week, Kyrie and Phoenix Gillette grab their mom’s hand, a pair of binoculars and they’re off -- step by step, closer to finding a bear. Their mother, Kristi Gillette says they’re always at least six feet apart from others. It’s a way to get them outside, give them something to do, at a safe distance.
“We try to get out of the house every day, even if it’s just for a little bit, and go outside in the backyard,” Gillette said. “This helps us explore more than the backyard,”
They’re exploring their imagination.
“It’s so much fun to look at all the houses look at all the windows,” Gillette said.
You know it’s true, no matter how old you are, teddy bears bring comfort.
“We see rainbows on the door stairs in the windows people outside playing,” Gillette said. “Being able to wave at them from the road, it’s nice, it puts a smile on everyone’s face, it’s nice to see in a time like this.” Gillette said.
It’s also bringing her neighborhood together. During a time like this, Kyrie is getting creative with the 5-year-old’s favorite tool, chalk. She’s leaving a message for everyone to see.
“I’m considering it definitely a blessing,” Gillette said.
Gillette says she’s been stressed but she and her kids can forget about it all for a moment.
“We are able to spend more time together that we didn’t get to before,” Gillette said. “It’s been really nice just to come together as a family,”
Tomorrow, they’ll be grabbing their binoculars for the next scavenger hunt, exploring their neighborhoods for the next bear.
The scavenger bear hunt isn’t just a neighborhood activity, it’s community-wide. It all started thanks to the power of social media. Different communities across the United States and in the Local 6 area post photos of the bear or rainbow on their windowsill, with a street address for their kids’ next scavenger hunt.
For more information on how you can get involved, check out this Facebook group.