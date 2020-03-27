PADUCAH — Social distancing may now be the norm, but that doesn't stop local law enforcement from engaging with the community.
The Paducah Police Department's DARE (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) officers typically visit their assigned schools every week. But with schools now closed to students due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the officers are engaging with students online.
Every week, the Paducah Police Department posts a Facebook video of one of its DARE officers reading a children's book, so students can watch from home.
Last Friday, Officer Ryan Hudson read "If You Give a Dog a Donut." This Friday, Officer Jarrett Woodruff read "Officer Buckle and Gloria."
Officer Gretchen Morgan will be reading "Otis and the Puppy" in a video that will be posted next week. Morgan said this is the first time the police department has done this.
"It's kind of a crazy time right now. Parents are trying to engage their kids. And we obviously want to still engage with our community as well. But we just have to do it a little differently right now," Morgan said. "So it was an opportunity that kind of popped in my mind about 11:30 one night. And I asked one of our officers. I was like, 'Hey, will you read?' And he was like, 'Sure.'"
Morgan said one of the local schools then let the police department borrow some of its library books. There's now a stack at the police department for officers to choose from.
"Some of our officers definitely want to practice reading books, make sure they don't stumble over a word or anything like that. But even if they do, it doesn't matter. The kids, the kids love it," said Morgan. "I tell them to channel their inner teacher."
Morgan hopes to have not only DARE officers, but other officers read books for students, too. To see their weekly videos, visit the Paducah Police Department's Facebook page.
But it's not just Paducah Police that is engaging the community. The McCracken County Sheriff's Office recently obtained more than 150 pizza gift cards and dozens of toys from Papa John's Pizza, Walmart, Sam's Club, and House to Home Creations. The sheriff's office then asked its Facebook followers how they would use those prizes for positive family interactions.
Ultimately, the sheriff's office awarded more than 80 families with the pizza, gift cards and toys.
"Looking for ways to try to remain engaged with the community and try to cast come positive light into everyone's life that has been affected by this COVID-19 crisis," said Sheriff Matt Carter. "Several families that I know are probably struggling financially due to this, and we just — our hope and goal of this was just to be a small part of providing something for them to maybe make this time a little easier."
Carter said the sheriff's office will hold more Sheriff's Challenges in the future. To stay up to date, follow the McCracken County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office has also been lending a hand for families. Over the past two weeks, its school resource officers have been delivering bags of weekend snack packs to students.