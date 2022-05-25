MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Wednesday, we learned Texas school shooter Salvador Ramos posted his plans to social media. Thirty minutes before the shooting, the gunman posted on Facebook about shooting his grandmother.
He continued to update his Facebook with two more posts, saying his next destination would be an elementary school.
This isn't the first time a mass shooter has used social media to detail his plans.
But can law enforcement agencies use social media to prevent tragedies like this from happening?
That's something the McCracken County Sheriff's Office is doing in some capacity. But their goal is to get official training to do it better. And they say it will help in more than mass shootings.
Investigators say Ramos made three Facebook posts detailing his plans before his shooting rampage at Robb Elementary School.
“The first post was to the point of, he said, 'I'm going to shoot my grandmother.' The second post was 'I shot my grandmother.' The third post, maybe less than 15 minutes before arriving at school, was 'I'm going to shoot an elementary school,'” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.
And in Buffalo, New York, Payton Gendron posted a 180-page manifesto before shooting up a grocery store.
If someone makes an alarming social media post, can the police step in before it's too late? That's something Chief Deputy Ryan Norman says the McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking to make a bigger priority.
It's something they've been doing, but not to the full extent possible. Now, they are ready to dedicate manpower to internet and social media crimes and investigations.
“We work frequently with the schools and other agencies that bring an alarming post to our attention, and our detectives will start immediately tracking it down,” Norman says.
To start, two detectives will be trained specifically to comb through red flags they see on social media.
Norman says technology aids in a variety of crimes that could be prevented or more easily solved.
“Technology is being used more and more, and if we don't say up with it and learn, learn how to use technology to our advantage and to see how the criminals are using it, then we're going to fall behind,” Norman says.
Public cooperation is vital to pull these investigations off.
“As cliché as it sounds, if you see something, say something," Norman says.
If you need to report a post the police, Norman says it’s best to take a screenshot of the post, in case it's deleted.
Those screenshots and tips can be sent to mcarter@mccrackencountyky.gov or by using the online tip form on the sheriff's office's website at mccrackencountysheriff.com/tipline.php.