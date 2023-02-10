PADUCAH — Bryant Law Center in Paducah is part of a team of law firms that filed a class action lawsuit in a fiery train derailment that led to evacuations in East Palestine, Ohio.
Bryant Law Center says it joined Fayard and Honeycutt, Strauss Troy Attorneys At Law and Davis Environmental Law in filing the lawsuit Wednesday in the U.S. District Court in Youngstown, Ohio.
The train derailment happened on Feb. 3. The train was carrying hazardous materials, and continued to burn for days after the derailment.
Roughly half of the residents of East Palestine and in the surrounding area — including parts of Pennsylvania — had to evacuate because of water and air concerns, the Associated Press reports.
The Bryant Law Center says the lawsuit against Norfolk Southern was filed for all the East Palestine residents who had to evacuate.
“The effects of train derailments are devastating for everyone involved. We are dedicated to holding Norfolk Southern accountable for the people of East Palestine, Ohio," Bryant Law Center President Mark Bryant said in a statement released Thursday.