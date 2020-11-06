MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — After 12 years of planning, a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport is finally becoming a reality. On Friday, local leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the multimillion-dollar project.
"You gotta' have a new airport, a professional, proficient, modern terminal, I think, to sell folks that we're shaking and moving and we're on the move and that we're doing some great things here," says McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer.
Clymer hopes the new terminal will be a starting point for growth in the area. The new terminal will be bigger than the current one with the hope of one day expanding their flight destinations. The real asset local leaders hope the new terminal creates is economic growth.
"We really think it's an economic development opportunity," says Barkley Regional Airport Board Chair and Paducah Mayor Elect George Bray.
Bray envisions the new terminal drawing in business that rely on air travel.
"Having an attractive airport here, having an attractive terminal is key in companies in considering Paducah, or West Kentucky, or really the region as a place to relocate," says Bray.
Paducah Economic Development CEO Bruce Wilcox sees the new terminal as a selling point to businesses when he's trying to recruit them to come to Paducah.
"Spoke to a person yesterday about potential project that's adjacent to the airport, you know, that would require airport service. So, you know, the airport and the surrounding acreage around there is also an opportunity for economic development," says Wilcox.
The terminal is set to be finished by 2023. It's being paid for in part with state and federal money.